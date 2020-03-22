Coronavirus: After medical shortage of protective equipment, New York designers are now making masks & gowns

After the governor, tweets saying there is a shortage of personal protective equipment, NY designer, Christian Siriano and Dov Charney are now making medical supplies to help during this pandemic.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with lockdowns and curfews issued in major parts of the world. However, lights are only flickering in medical centres who are swamped with patients and other infected people. Due to the widespread of the disease people have made the most of their precautionary measures and stocked up on masks and other protective gears. This has created a shortage of medical equipment like masks and gloves.

While everything is on lockdown, the fashion industry is turning everything around by employing themselves to help the world during this hour of need. On top of this list are New York-based designers, Christian Siriano and Dov Charney who are doing their bit for the world by rebooting their design houses and halting their production to make masks and gowns for the medical industry.

Dov Charney, the former head of American Apparel lent his factories to produce gowns and masks. They are doing their bit and producing at least thousands of those by the end of the week. While these masks are not ‘medical grade’ they are trying their best to meet the high standards.

This news sheds a positive light on the panicky situation that is being experienced around the world. These efforts are definitely helping in combatting the shortage of medical supplies while they are trying their best to make the most of their situations.

