Coronavirus: Armani converts plants to produce medical overalls & curb the shortage

Armani is the new fashion house to come out in help for the Coronavirus pandemic. Find out more

The Coronavirus pandemic has left the world in a panic. While stress has taken over, the medical industry is the one suffering the most. While most cities are on lockdown, lights are only flickering in medical centres who are swamped with patients and other infected people. The medical industry is taking a lot of effort to fight the pandemic but most countries are facing a shortage of equipment and protective gears.

The fashion industry is turning everything around and helping during this hour of need. They are employing themselves to help the world. With a shortage of medical equipment and protective gear, companies are coming forward to help curb the shortage. While fashion houses like Louis Vuitton have started producing sanitizers, others are trying their best to turn their production houses into plants that produce medical gear.

While medical graded masks are a little difficult to produce, Armani has joined the bandwagon and is doing its bit. The fashion house have converted their production to only focus on medical overalls. While these overalls will be a ‘one time use’, they will still help in curbing the shortage.

The house that initially funded 1.25 million euros have increased the same to 2 million euros now. The production will help healthcare professionals who are currently facing a problem of limited resources compared to the number of people who are being affected.

This is Italy’s way of turning self-sufficient in this hour of need.

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More