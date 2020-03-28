Coronavirus: Cannes Film Festival venue turned into a homeless shelter amid the pandemic scare & lockdown

The Palais is turned into a makeshift shelter with medical facilities. Find out more

The coronavirus pandemic has left the world in a state of shock and panic. While the disease is spreading rapidly, people are being locked down in their house with very little things to do. While this is the case, 100s of new people are getting tested positive with hospitals getting overcrowded and very little space is available for the incoming patients. The homeless people are suffering more amid this with very less information on the global pandemic.

During these difficult times, people are coming out to help each other. One of the recent examples to this is from Cannes. Each year, we see Cannes in all t’s galore as celebrities from across the world walk the red carpet in their elegant dresses and show-stopping looks. Now, amid the crisis, the venue of the prestigious annual Cannes Film Festival has been turned into a makeshift shelter. As per a news article in Hollywood Reporter, this step was taken to protect the homeless from this deadly virus while also ensuring the prevention and spreading. The city has set up beds and canteen in the Palais building’s group floor which can house up to 80 people.

While the Cannes Film Festival has been postponed, this step seems to be benefiting a lot of people. With clean Hygenic quarters and medical attention, the spread will be prevented to quite an extent.

