Coronavirus: Chanel produces face masks for healthcare workers in France to combat the severe shortage

The COVID-19 pandemic has devasting effects on the medical sector and most Fashion brands and labels are coming forward to help. Chanel joins the bandwagon

The novel coronavirus is still spreading like a wildfire and its effects are seen all around the world. However, one industry getting affected by this the most in the medical industry. While the pandemic has hit globally, there’s a shortage of medical equipment and protective gears in most countries. The healthcare professionals who work day-in and day-out to take care of COVID-19 patients are themselves at a risk with the shortage of proper protective gear.

So, in this hour of need, quite a lot of brands and labels have come to the rescue. The fashion industry and production areas have been converted into plants that produce face masks for the medical industry. The fashion labels are helping to curb the shortage by thousands of masks getting made in production units. The latest brand to join this bandwagon is Chanel.

Reuters reported a statement by the brand: “Today we are mobilizing our workforce and our partners...to produce protective masks and blouses.” The luxury fashion brand has promised to help with masks in France since the number of affected people is rising by the day.

Currently, samples and prototypes are being created in their workshops while waiting for the French authorities to approve their samples and check whether or not they can be used by the medical professionals. This is their way to reduce the burden on the government who can then use their funds in things and equipment that is most needed.

What are your thoughts on all this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More