Coronavirus: Sabyasachi pledges 15 million rupees to relief funds; Says, ‘I do not need any kind of praise’

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, people across the country are making sure to do their bit by donating monetary sums to relief funds. Sabyasachi joins the bandwagon.

The Novel Coronavirus has created a whirlwind around the globe while it’s fatal effects have left the world in a state of panic. With work and life coming to a standstill, most people have been locked down in their houses while patients, daily wagers and workers are fighting their respective battles. The country is making the most of this situation with people coming together to help the ones in dire need.

With actors, industrialists and entrepreneurs doing their bit by donating in relief funds, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has also joined in the bandwagon. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the ace designer pledged to donate a sum of 15 million rupees which is INR 1.5 crores. He pledged to donate INR 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relief funds and the remaining INR 50 lakhs to Chief Minister of West Bengal’s relief fund.

While making a pledge, he also made the fact pretty evident that he does not consider this as charity, here’s what he said, ‘“Let me not mince words, I do not consider this as a charity, nor do I seek any kind of praise. Everything we do today combats the massive challenge that we are facing as a nation and as a world. Our investments in today’s efforts will come back to us all exponentially in the future.” Not just this, he has also secured his employees at this hour of need.

