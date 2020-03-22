Coronavirus: Sabyasachi says ‘companies will suffer’; Manish Malhotra, Tarun also close doors to ensure safety

Ace designers all over India shut their doors to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. Read on to know more

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the whole world with lockdown and quarantine issued in many parts of the world. People are advised to stay indoors which taking utmost care of their sanitation and hygiene. The COVID-19 virus spreads rapidly through air and touch which results in easy spread and it is hence declared as a pandemic. While precautions are being taken to tackle the virus, public spaces are the first to be avoided. This has resulted in offices and workplaces being shut throughout the country.

Joining the bandwagon is the fashion industry who is taking the utmost care of their employees and citizens by shutting their doors. In a statement by Sabyasachi, he said, ‘Today, in the middle of the season, we are shutting down all of our factories, and sending all of our staff home on paid leave.’ The Pandemic has definitely affected businesses all around the country to which he also added, ‘As an entrepreneur, it’s a frightening and lonely situation to be in, with no revenue and continued expenditures. Even the most financially stable companies cannot sustain like this forever, and I know that many including mine, will struggle.’

Manish Malhotra also commented on the same via a post on Instagram and said, ‘Understanding our priority to ensure the health of our employees, clients and our nation, we are temporarily discontinuing our operations.’ Tarun Tahiliani has also shut down his factories and stores until further notice as he announced the same through a series of posts titled ‘We can make a difference.

Joining the bandwagon towards safety is Anita Dongre, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and many more have closed their doors until further notice.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More