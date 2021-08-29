Corset gowns are a believer of stunning statements; Here’s proof

Dresses can be less fussy but never less glam. The one-piece number is quick to flatter your body and can give you a slew of reasons to never stop crushing on these a little too much. Corset dresses in particular were probably born to dethrone the rest in the clan, and so it has occupied a triumphant status in the closets of celebs. Take a look!

is an actress who often puts the best inspiration out when dresses are the central theme. From pastels to scoop neckline gowns, there’s everything worth snapping up. There’s no disappointment tagged along, the ever-adorbs Kalank star donned a sparkly black Ralph & Russo gown that was gorgeously made with a corset bodice and a train that brought all the glam. The sweetheart neckline number was well highlighted with satin ribbons. Where to take this attire? Cocktail parties.

When you’re ready to embed some fairy feels into your style diaries, take a cue from who aced it in a Reem Acra beige gown. The bodice was designed with lace details and a sheer fabric was attached to the netted dress. The diva kept it simply classy with matching strappy heels.

Channeling the hot babes since forever is . A fan of florals and corsets, she couldn’t keep herself from picking out a bodycon dress that bore a sling. The shimmery details on the bodice are all things love, isn’t it? Get ready to hit the party with your partner and kiss the night away with a stylish goodnight.

If there’s one hue that requires the bare minimum of styling, it has to be black. With Ahuja playing as the stellar case in point here, the Rosie Assoulin maxi dress looks sensuously stunning. The plunging neckline ensemble featured a bodice that came with sheer fabric and a corset. Silver-studded accessories dazzled up her look and her black pointed-toe heels also deserve some major credit!

Ain’t no day complete without a little blue. We mean the good kind. Rubina Dilaik looks beautiful in Vonin’s ball gown. The off-shoulder attire entailed a corset bodice that was made with net details and the embellishments were placed in a spellbinding way. With earrings as the accessory, she showed how gorgeous an outfit can be.

Whose dress did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

