Couple style: 5 Times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed us how to dress down & still look ROYAL

Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has grown up in the limelight which has ensured he always looks well-groomed and well dressed. Even when he's not wearing his formal suits, the British Royal who turns a year older today looks top-notch in collared tees and jeans that are his go-to. The 37-year-old has often matched wife Meghan Markle's vibe when it comes to casual dressing and we're taking notes!

When out for international Royal tours or even when they're hanging together for casual outings, Meghan and Harry have always preferred to stay comfortable but still look put together. Scroll through and take a look!

After announcing their pregnancy, Harry and Meghan often opted for more casual looks to stay comfortable. On a Royal tour, the Duke ditched his blazer and wore a navy blue shirt with a pair of beige pants. The former Suits actress on the other hand, picked out a breezy striped maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and sunnies as she held on to her Prince's hand.

While touring in Australia, Meghan kept it simple in yet another maxi striped dress - her favourite pick during her pregnancy, while Harry's light-hued suit made for a stark contrast against her look. Diana's second son ditched the blazer a little later for a more casual look.

Before they tied the knot, the duo dated for a while. During their courtship period, Meghan kept her look casual in her trusted white shirt that she tucked into a pair of blue distressed jeans. Her 37-year-old husband, on the other hand, picked out a black collared t-shirt and styled it with basic Adidas kicks.

Known to repeat her outfits as and when she liked, Meghan wore her striped maxi dress yet again after the birth of baby Archie. Harry on the other hand kept his look casual in a blue shirt and cream pants, making for a stark contrast against the mother-of-two's outfit.

Showing their unity as a power couple, Meghan and Harry often twinned with each other. Case in point, Harry's grey shirt matched Meghan's blazer that she wore over a white shirt and black pants. The duo matched each other's energies in their outfits and made quite a statement.

What are your thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's couple style? Comment below and tell us which of their outfits is your favourite.

