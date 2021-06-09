Couple Style: 6 Times Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja proved that they are ALWAYS fashionably forward

On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday, we take a look at her most stylish moments with husband Anand Ahuja and all the times she shone even when there was no spotlight!

Ahuja is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable women in the country. The actress, who married Anand Ahuja back in 2018, has been setting all kinds of fashion goals both with and without her partner.

The duo who have attended multiple events together, clearly don't need the spotlight to shine. Here are some of the most epic fashion moments

For their reception, Sonam and Anand were the centre of attention. In true fashionista style, Sonam picked out an unusual, customised lehenga with a zigzag print on it in an olive green shade. Anand Ahuja complemented her in a black sherwani and sneakers!

Putting her most fashionable foot forward, Sonam looked truly sensational in an over-the-top black exaggerated dress with embroidery all over it. Anand Ahuja twinned with Sonam and looked dapper in a black styled over a grey shirt and black tie.

Making the most of every occasion and always ready to dress up, Sonam and Anand looked festive in their Diwali outfits. Sonam Kapoor looked graceful in a white Anamika Khanna saree that she styled with a cape over ir and heavy gold jewellery. Anand, not a fan of experimenting, kept it simple in a black suit.

Giving us goals on power dressing, both Sonam and Anand decked up in pantsuits. Sonam picked out a pink Fenty pantsuit and styled it with a matching thick belt and fun sneakers. Complimenting his wife well, Anand Ahuja looked stylish in a brown suit styled over a white tee and shoes that matched Sonam!

Even at the airport, the duo make it a point to look their stylish best! Kicking off the pleated skirt trend, the Zoya Factor actor picked out a bottle green pleated skirt styled over a simple black tee. A blue blazer, black boots and a black handbag accessorised this look well as she walked hand-in-hand with Anand Ahuja dressed down in a simple black tee and jeans and white sneakers.

Giving us yet another look with a pleated skirt, this time Sonam picked out a shorter version in a bright tangerine shade. Over this, Sonam sported a blazer with a splash of colours and white heels and a tan bag. Beside her, her businessman husband looked handsome in a pair of brown pants, a black tee and a jacket that matched his pants.

Which of the looks of the stylish duo is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

