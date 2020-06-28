Couple style: 7 Times Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore matching outfits 

The lovebirds who have attended multiple red carpet events together, can't help but pick out similar colours to compliment each other from time to time!

It has been more than a decade since Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot. All eyes have been on them ever since and there is no denying that the star couple looks lovely together. Whether on red carpets, at airports and even international events, the duo doesn't hesitate from suiting up and even twinning for the events and looking completely in love and devoted to each other while setting the red carpet ablaze!

Take a look at the couple's style and all the times they twinned, both on the red carpet and off.

Once they tied the knot, Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his diva wife, a regular to the Cannes Film Festival, on the red carpet. The Bachchan bahu opted for a pristine white strapless gown with a tulle skirt. To compliment her Abhi went with a pantsuit that featured a crisp white blazer and matching white shirt over black trousers.

Every fan of Aishwarya Rai knows how much the diva loves her ethnic wear, specifically sarees. She opted for a black one with a white embroidered hem. Abhishek matched her outfit in a black sherwani and looked dapper!

The couple seems to have a mutual love for black. At another international event, the duo twinned yet again in black outfits. While Abhishek Bachchan wore a black suit Mrs. Bachchan opted for black leather pants and a matching blazer to compliment his suit.

At Cannes yet again, the couple made a formal style statement in matching black suits. Abhishek Bachchan went with a simple black suit and tie while Ash went with a black satin double-breasted blazer with flared pants!

At 's wedding reception, the two made a statement yet again with their matching outfits. Mrs Bachchan opted for a floor-length peachy-white Anarkali while Abhishek Bachchan went with a white sherwani that bore intricate gold work on it. Together, they made jaws drop!

Not just at red carpets and events, the duo even manage to twin with their off-duty looks! Case-in-point, when they were spotted at the airport with . While Abhishek Bachchan opted for a simple white hoodie and blue jeans, Aishwarya Rai went with a simple white sweater and distressed denim.

Twinning at the airport yet again, it is clear now that the duo loves their solid colours. Abhishek Bachchan wore a hoodie and blue jeans while wife Aishwarya Rai looked glam even in a basic black tee and jeans as she topped it off with a colourful jacket to complete her look.

What are your thoughts on Abhi-Ash's couple style? Which outfit or theirs is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

