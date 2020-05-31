Couple style: 7 times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan proved their style is royal & regal like they are

The Nawab of Pataudi and his Begum have time and again proved that nobody does fashion like they do!

It is often said and believed that couples who live together tend to rub off on each other. Their mannerisms, behaviour, attitude, conversation style and even sense of dressing tends to latch on to their partner. When it comes to celebrity couples, they are no different. Case in point, Kareena Kapoor and . The duo who fell in love on the sets of Tashan in 2008 and tied the knot in 2012, have come a long way since, with Saif even getting a tattoo of Bebo’s name on his wrist. Just like them, their wardrobe is also always on point and extremely stylish. Whether it is their vacation wardrobe, airport style or even red carpet style, they know how to make heads turn. Check out the couple’s style that is as royal as they are.

Just like their heavy names, Saif and Kareena looked every bit regal in ethnic outfits. Bebo sported a heavy dull gold sharara while The Nawab opted for a kurta-pajama set in a bright oxblood shade to make a statement. Kareena’s heavy jewellery and Saif’s tikka only added to this look.





At Soha Ali Khan’s book launch, the stark contrast between their sense of style was visible. While Saif kept it simple in a kurta and waist-coat, Kareena didn’t hesitate from going OTT in a bright red dress with a huge cut out at her chest. Safe to say, she looked like a star while Saif looked humble as ever.

Looking like the lovebirds they are known to be, when she was pregnant with Taimur, Kareena looked ravishing in a floor-length olive green gown with a thigh-high slit that showed off her baby bump. Saif kept it simple yet again, in an all-white kurta set while letting Bebo have the limelight.



While on vacation too, the duo looked in love and stylish as ever. Kareena looked smoking in a bright pink bikini and a simple kimono over while Saif opted to stay comfortable in just a tee and shorts. He has time-and-again talked about how he doesn’t like the limelight but Kareena loves it. Safe to say, he doesn’t mind it at all!

Like every couple, Saifeena too rub off on each other. Kareena toned it down and kept it simple in a simple pair of denims and black ganji, matching hubby Saif’s chill and comfortable vibe.



At the airport too, they dressed up enough to look presentable yet feel comfortable. Both in a pair of simple jeans, Saif sported it with a tee while Bebo took it up a notch in a pretty pink shirt for. A more formal vibe.



When he needs to, Saif doesn’t seem to mind matching Bebo’s vibe and cleaning up well for an event. He looked dapper in a black bandhgala alongside Kareena who looked glamorous as ever in a shimmery gold saree.



What do you think of the couple’s style? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

