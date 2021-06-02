Couple style decoded: All the times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan twinned on the red carpet

The couple who has been together for over a decade now, are often seen complimenting each other on the red carpet. Take a look!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been the couple reigning Bollywood for a long time now. The duo who tied the knot more than a decade ago still manage to make jaws drop when they step out on the red carpet.

Also keeping in tune with each other, the couple has coordinated outfits on multiple red carpets. Take a look!

Aishwarya Rai loves her ethnic sarees and makes the most of every possible occasion to sport them. She draped this black number with an embroidered hem while Bachchan Jr. looked handsome in a black sherwani to match with her.

This time in white, the stylish duo kept it elegant at Ahuja's reception. opted for a floor-length glittery white anarkali while Abhishek twinned with her in a white sherwani and navy pants. A coral lip, statement earrings and sleek hair completed the former Miss World's look.

On yet another red carpet, the duo who seem to have a soft spot for the basics merged their two favourite shades and picked out complimenting outfits. The Bachchan bahu picked out a black kurta with a slit right in the centre. The outfit featured heavy mirror work all over it and she styled it with an off-white flared skirt. Abhishek matched with her in a black kurta and pristine white pyjamas.

A regular at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made heads turn every single year with her outfits. After her wedding, the diva walked the red carpet with Abhishek Bachchan. She looked divine in a strapless white gown with loads of tulle. The Big Bull actor on the other hand looked smart in a white blazer, shirt and black formal trousers.

At another international red carpet event, the duo's look showed that they meant business. The diva looked sophisticated in a black blazer styled over a shimmery top and leather pants. Abhishek Bachchan opted for a black suit over a white shirt.

Taking their coordinated looks to the next level, the couple coordinated in not just black looks but formal suits as well, making them the ultimate power couple! Ash looked like a boss lady in her satin black pantsuit while Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper as always in a black suit!

Clearly, the duo is always slaying. And you know what they say about couples that slay together - they stay together!

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif proves florals are her go to outfit for EVERY occasion & aced every look from sarees to shirts

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×