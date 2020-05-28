Couple style: Decoding Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's style from airports to red carpets 

Whether they are lounging at home, heading to the airport or attending an event together, Ranveer and Deepika always manage to make a statement with their outfits!

Bollywood's sweethearts, and have been winning hearts with their pictures and selfies at home where they are self-isolating during the lockdown. The couple though, has made statements with their looks much before this too. Deepika and Ranveer have been the centre of attention ever since they started dating and everybody has watched them grow together and even rub off on each other in terms of fashion and their personalities!

The duo always make it a point to make a statement no matter where they are heading to. Take a look at their couple style!

After their wedding, we loved how the duo made appearances while twinning with each other! At the airport, they donned a lovely light shade of pink by ace designer Sabyasachi and were a sight to behold!

If they can't twin from head to toe while stepping out, they make sure to at least sport a common accessory. We love how the two completed their look with their blue denim jackets at the airport and made quite a statement!

They even seem to rub off on each other. While Ranveer is known for his edgy looks and Deepika her simple ones, he does manage to rub off on her and bring out her edginess. Case in point, this red carpet where they both stole the show and Padukone went all out with accessories and makeup to look as edgy as her husband!

But seems like Ranveer is not the only one who rubs off on her! Deepika's subtlety also does the trick and tones Singh down! We love how he kept it simple in a black suit while Padukone opted for a lovely silk saree to stand out. They looked surreal together, we think!

Even when they are home, the duo manage to twin! Deepika shared a picture of her and Singh celebrating Christmas, and in the spirit of the day they both donned red outfits, winning hearts across and looking like the cutest couple ever!

What do you think of the duo's couple style? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram

