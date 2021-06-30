Couple Style: Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner showed us they can go from desi to edgy & ALWAYS complement each other

The duo who have a daughter together and have completed two years of marriage, have an edgy sense of fashion and are always resonating with each other. Take a look!

One of Hollywood's quirkiest and happiest couples, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are a riot together, from what we can tell through their interviews and social media handles. The duo has been together for a couple of years now and has been happily married for the last two years. The Jonas Brothers singer and former Game Of Thrones star who were married by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas, have a daughter, Willa, together.

Joe and Sophie have time and again proved that their sense of style is experimental and edgy, even before the two tied the knot. Now, they manage to wow us with their looks together! Take a look.

For the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Sansa Stark looked like a trophy herself in a bedazzled gold Louis Vuitton gown, smokey eyes and a matching clutch beside the former DNCE singer who looked dapper in a white pantsuit and a high-neck shirt beneath.

At another grand event, Turner, who is the face of Louis Vuitton picked out a black LV dress with a plunging neckline and sequins all over. Smokey eyes, glamorous curls and black stilettos completed this look while the Cake on the Ocean singer slipped into a grey checkered tuxedo and sported a ruffled hairdo.

Not just dresses, Sophie Turner proved that she can take things a notch higher by stepping into desi outfits as well. The diva slipped into a salmon pink lehenga with silver embellishments for and Nick Jonas' wedding reception. She glammed up her look with an emerald neckpiece and matching maang tikka while Joe kept it simple in a black kurta and pyjama set.

For the MET Gala, the duo put forth an eccentric look in black outfits that bore splashes of colour. Sophie picked out a black jumpsuit with vibrant hues splashed on and styled it with a statement belt, pointed-toe pumps and a box clutch while Jonas who seems to have a soft spot for high necks, perfectly complemented his wife in a black top with a high neck and black trousers.

When she was pregnant with her daughter Willa, Sophie chose to keep a low profile and was often spotted dressing down in overalls. Her casual and cosy look to hide her baby bump involved a hoodie beneath her oversized denim overalls. Joe Jonas matched with his wife in a blue hoodie, keeping it casual as well.

For the premiere of Sophie's film Dark Phoenix, the couple twinned again in a subtle way! She picked out a strapless tube dress with horizontal monochrome stripes and a statement black belt to hold it in place. A pair of black pumps and her hair styled in her regular curls were all she needed to glam up. Jonas on the other hand, picked out a black suit and paired it with a vertical stripe shirt to match with his lady love!

For the Chasing Happiness premiere, Joe Jonas let the spotlight remain on Turner as he slipped into a comfortable grey suit styled with a mustard tee. Sophie shone brightly in a mirror see-through shimmery gown as she supported her husband on his achievement!

Credits :getty images

