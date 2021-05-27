Couple Style: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are BIG on colour coordinating while holding hands

Bollywood's favourite couple have trademarked their look - coordinating their outfits and holding hands when heading out. Take a look!

and are two of the most well-dressed stars in the industry today. Be it at events, the airport, the runway or even the red carpet, they know how to make a mark on people and ensure their outfits are talked about. Always in character, the lovebirds have managed to win us over with their colour-coordinated looks while holding hands and looking totally in love, even before they tied the knot! Take a look.

At the airport, the duo looked stylish in coordinated black looks. Deepika picked out a pair of fitted formal trousers and a black sweater as she held onto Padmaavat co-star Ranveer's hand who looked classy in a black tee, jeans and a black leather jacket. Both even completed their looks with black leather shoes and sunglasses!

After the premiere of their film, the two were elated and couldn't help but show off some PDA by holding hands and exiting the theatre as they twinned in white! Deepika looked radiant in an Anamika Khanna ensemble while Ranveer kept it simple in a white kurta-pyjama set.

After their wedding, the two were hell-bent on continuing their streak of twinning with their outfits. At the airport, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked elegant in matching baby pink ensembles. Singh styled his silk kurta with cream pants while Padukone did monotone dressing right in the simple ensemble with a statement dupatta as they walked hand-in-hand through the airport.

Even the pandemic could not stop the lovebirds from dressing alike. While heading out of the city, Deepika and Ranveer styled black jeans under their white tops and topped them off with basic blue denim jackets. Not just that, they even opted for tan shoes! Ranveer's sandy shoes were a few tones lighter than Deepika's wood brown ones, but still in the same shade family.

Embarking on yet another getaway, Ranveer and Deepika who are cued into fashion, know that there's nothing better than keeping it simple and classy. They did just that with their look. Dressed in matching black T-shirts styled over jeans and white sneakers, their look was perfectly understated. They did show off their individual personal styles though with the outfits: Ranveer picked a cut-out boot cut pair of jeans white Deepika picked her go-to baggy pair.

