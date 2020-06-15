  1. Home
  2. fashion

Courteney Cox Birthday Special: TOP 5 looks by the ‘Friends’ star that you can totally rock even today

Monica Geller is and always be an iconic character so much so that her fashion sense is still relevant in 2020. Here’s how you can recreate her looks
10932 reads Mumbai
Courteney Cox Birthday Special: TOP 5 looks by the ‘Friends’ star that you can totally rock even todayCourteney Cox Birthday Special: TOP 5 looks by the ‘Friends’ star that you can totally rock even today
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s Courteney Cox’s 56th Birthday. Yes, believe it or not, our little Harmonica is turning 56. So, for her birthday special today, we took a look back at her ‘Friends’ character and to be precise here Monica Geller was just like all of us. While she could remain in sweats and an oversized hoodie for as long as she can, she could pull off some of the best ensembles. We can definitely describe her style effortless and laidback and not to forget to mention - relatable and relevant even in 2020. I know!

via GIPHY

First up, we’d like to talk about Monica’s (we know it is a fictional character but, we’d like it to be a real person here) love for jeans. A classic that never goes out of style, high-waisted and straight cut denim was definitely her go-to. Styling it with an oversized shirt or even a simple slip top made quite the statement. We’d totally wear it on a day to hang out with ‘Friends’ over the weekend. 

Next up on our ‘recreate this’ list is this gorgeous look that requires minimum effort. A red dress is an iconic choice and Monica surely showed up how to do it right. Bodycon or a slip dress, both are clearly on the trend list this year and we cannot wait to recreate it for our next date night. 

Now, if you’re looking to recreate Monica’s look this one will definitely help you make a casual statement. A printed button-down shirt dress is definitely a comfy choice backed with white sneakers and a black sling bag. 

Next on our list is an effortless look even the laziest of girls would not mind pairing together. A pair of printed high-waisted pants and a simple black tee screams comfort and effortlessness like nothing else. 

If nothing works and you still want to look like Monica, a simple grey T-shirt dress and a pair of black tights would do just fine. Just put on a pair of boots and you’ll be good to go!

One bonus outfit that we can still see people wearing is this buttondown skirt, a simple tee and black tights. Paired it up with the right accessories, it can be a great look!

Which look by Ms Geller would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Rachel Green, Monica Geller & Phoebe Buffay's ICONIC Friends outfits are relevant even today and we have proof

Credits :GETTY IMAGES, friends tv show

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement