Cowrie shell accessories: Sara to Samantha: Celebs have included these versatile elements in their looks

Get ready to embrace a cowrie shell accessory moment because it deserves all the heart eyes. Check out our edit and you’ll agree with us!

From a beachwear essential to runway favourite, cowrie shells have made everybody scream love. What was initially coveted as a must-have accessory in summers, it is ubiquitous and all the go from bridal jewellery to OOTD pick. Think maang tikka or a choker that can instantly festoon your ensemble with ample grace and glamour. If you’re on a quest to get a head start on how to put forth winning looks with these bijoux, bank on Bollywood beauties to help you ride on this wave.

Are you beach-ready without a cowrie shell necklace and macrame jacket? Of course, not. The Simmba actress, Sara Ali Khan, donned a necklace, sustainable ivory jacket, bikini top, and hipster bottoms when on a holiday in the Maldives.

The Bharat starlet, , charmed us all yet again in a white and blue noodle-strap floral dress. How to jazz up the look? With a pair of golden-hued tassel earrings adorned with cowrie shells.

The star of Shuddh Desi Romance, Vaani Kapoor gave us an enviable lesson on how to dress up to snap a perfect selfie. Let your hair open, throw on a floral ensemble, keep your makeup subtle and pick a brown thread necklace decked with bronze beads and a cowrie shell pendant that looked like an absolute show-stopper.

Do you have a Mehendi ceremony scheduled on your social calendar? While you slip into an ethnic silhouette, here’s a note-worthy tip that works magic. Samantha Akkineni, Oh! Baby star looked stunning in a chiffon set and jacket with embroidery, motto butti, and mirror work. The two-layered cowrie shell choker wrapped the show-stopping ensemble. Name a better duo than prints and cowrie shells? Together, they promise to keep your overall look fun, edgy, and enchanting. The Kabir Singh actor, Kiara Advani, clad in a pink and white co-ord sharaa set that featured a breezy shrug, flared pants, and crop top doused in embroidery and cowrie-shells. Can you guess what’s our favourite? The oxidised statement earrings with cowrie shells and the golden belt cinched at her waist that were detailed with cowrie shells. Are you a fan of layering up? You may want to try this out. The Dabangg star, , slayed in a neon co-rd by Arpita Mehta that entailed a crop top, cape, and flared pants. She opted for gold hoops, a necklace, and a choker with cowries. The cowrie obsession is going to go big and here’s a celeb-approved testimony. Do you love cowrie shell accesories? Let us know in the comments below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Also Read | Alia Bhatt proved that gowns are a visual treat and they are a must have in every girl's wardrobe

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×