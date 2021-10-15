Cowrie Shells: An undying and super fly trend one cannot resist surfing into

There's a not-so-new accessory on the fashion map and has moved from shores to shelves in a short span of time. While certain things are fluid, cowrie shells have proven to be otherwise as these appear not just as jewellery but also as a pretty companion of your outfits. And, we got lucky enough to experience all of its glory again at FDCI x LFW.

It was in 2019 when designer Arpita Mehta brought an aura of vibrancy that was fused with glam driven by colours and bandhini. Although the International runways went all crazy with cowrie shells, Arpita's move with cowrie shells was remarkable as the Folklore Spring/Summer ’19 collection became a massive success. A trend that soared high with its history-making potential and that spirit was the heart of the neon green co-ords donned by Sonakshi Sinha to Ananya Panday’s yellow lehenga. Arpita was quick to give these an extended responsibility of setting the style bar with accessories like matha Patti, neck chains, chandelier earrings, and kadas.

And, it didn’t take too long for brands to follow this suit. The dressing-up life became more simple and fun for not just millennials but everyone began to love the sea beauty that came with a meaning. It’s an epitome of wealth and fertility, celebs too were often spotted in the city and on a vacay with chokers made with cowrie shells and outfits that gave these ivory-hued shells a prime status. It doesn’t come with a restricted tag that suits only women, let the momentum continue and see how cool and chic you’ll look.

Is the said trend here to spread like wildfire? Seems like it was from designer Tarun Tahiliani who approved of these flattering cowrie shells and incorporated them into his ethnic collection at the FDCI x LFW shows that were organised in Mumbai. His capsule collections were a mark of Indian crafts, bidri technique, and architecture. As we glared at our screens, we stumbled upon ethnic ensembles from the hemlines to sleeves of embroidered and stunning lehengas and kurtis adorned with cowrie shells. And, we weren’t surprised that neck chains too were made with the summer’s must-have accessory. It’s safe to say, cowrie shells aren’t just for a seaside holiday, they can take you to any location without letting you put out a kitschy show.

Have you hopped on the cowrie shell trend, yet? Let us know in the comments below.

