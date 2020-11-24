The Crown Season 4: Wedding dress to ball gowns; ALL Princess Diana outfits Emma Corrin pulled off with ease

In the fourth season of the Netflix original show, a number of Princess Diana's royal looks were referenced, proving that she is indeed a style icon. Take a look at the most popular ones.

The much-awaited Royal, Princess Diana was recently introduced to The Crown this season. The much-loved late Princess was also a fashion icon, mother and Royal, all in one. Emma Corrin, who played the late Princess' character on the show pulled off some of Diana's most iconic pieces with total ease and also showed how she transformed from a girl just barely out of school, to a princess and one of the most popular faces in the Royal family. Here are some of Lady Diana's most popular outfits that Corrin carried off with total ease.

Engagement outfit

Princess Diana's royal blue and white outfit was as iconic as their engagement. A royal blue skirt suit worn over a silk white blouse with blue birds and a pussy bow, along with her sapphire blue ring, was one of the major looks recreated in The Crown. Corrin's hair too was styled in the same voluminous way as Princess Diana's.

Wedding gown

One look at Princess Diana's gown and you will observe the statement-making aspects - puffy sleeves, ruffles and a large skirt. Corrin's outfit on the show was the perfect replica of Diana's original wedding gown that was the perfect mix of drama and opulence.

White shirt dress

For her visit to Australia, Princess Diana picked out a simple white shirt dress with a simple white belt and gold accessories. In The Crown, we really thought Corrin was Diana for she sported the same dress, a gold watch, bracelet, white belt and sling bag, same as Princess Diana!

Red dress

Princess Diana wore a red Bellville Sassoon dress with gold polka dots to the Royal Opera House in 1982 that she paired with a diamond necklace and pearl earrings. Corrin wore an eerily similar dress when she played Lady Diana, for one of the royal tours in the show.

Fluttery blue ballgown

The Princess of Wales wore a shimmery fluttery blue ball gown with loads of ruffles and a silver metallic belt at an event in Sydney. The dress made an appearance on Corrin in The Crown as she shares a dance with her on-screen Prince Charles.

Blue dress with white-collar

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had a complete photo op with Prince William while in the castle, for which she picked a lovely blue polka dot dress with oversized sleeves and a statement white collar. In the show, Corrin wore a similar blue dress with less voluminous sleeves as The Crown recreated the entire event.

White gown with jacket

For her solo trip to New York, Princess Diana opted for a lovely satin white gown with a jacket that bore golden embroidery all over it. In one episode of The Crown, Corrin was seen wearing a similar dress to that of the Princess of Wales, complete with the matching shrug!

What are your thoughts on Diana's outfits? Do you think she was a style icon? Comment below and let us know.

