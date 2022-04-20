Cyrus Sahukar locks his love with Vaishali Malahara as a groom in kurta & sherwani sets by Sawan Gandhi

All good things take time. We've heard this adage for far too long but where's the lie here? After having our eyes wholly blessed the past week with cute spam of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's wedding shenanigans, here goes the next celebrity couple that sealed their eight-year-long love deal. It was on April 15 when Alibaug looked its prettiest as Indian VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with actor and model, Vaishali Malahara. Just like Covid 19 showed its true bummer of a self to everybody, in this couple's wedding plan too, it had an influence such that the duo had to postpone it and finally make it happen this month. Such was the wait but it looked magical nevertheless.

With weddings doing rounds, we'd all use outfits to bookmark as a groom, bride, or wedding guest. It just adds to the shaadi sartorial frenzy. For a Mehendi, tell us you're not to pull off a yellow outfit and call it a look. Eschewing from this traditional game was Cyrus who rocked a black number. He chose black and here's why we call him super suave. The Sawan Gandhi chikankari kurta set featured a full-sleeved number which was put together with a dupatta that gloated of a gold move with sequins placed vertically. These were combined with matching trousers and flat footwear. His lady love favoured a green lehenga combo with gold embroidery which was seen on a sleeveless blouse, dupatta, and skirt. Her accessory game was just as complementing and barely heavy.

Their wedding ensembles were all about sticking to the elegance of classic white, red, and pink. The combo never gets old as the groom opted for the same New Delhi-based designer's other perfect creation, an ivory Parsi sherwani set. This embellished set had shell sequins and was matched up with straight-fit trousers and a handloom organza silk stole. He further sealed off his look with a baby pink Pagri and brown mojaris. His bride wore a red lehenga three-piece set which was a mix of velvet and organza silk fabric. With chunky jewellery, she made for a royal and a gorgeous bride.

