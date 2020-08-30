Dakota Johnson, Alia Bhatt to Selena Gomez: 8 Red pantsuits we can't get enough of

The bright and bold colour has been a trend for the longest time with almost every celebrity trying their hand at it. Take a look at some of our favourites.

For the longest time, red carpet dressing stood synonymous with lavish, over-the-top gowns, layers of tulle and glamorous dresses. However, one androgynous trend that slowly made its way through, was the pantsuit trend. Sure, black pantsuits are easy to pull off and style, but nothing screams bold the way red does.

Red pantsuits can be tricky to carry off because the shade is quite bold in itself. In pantsuit form, red is racy, chic and makes the right statement. Take a look at the red pantsuits we still can't get enough of.



Keeping her look as casual and simple as possible, Alia styled her basic red double-breasted pantsuit with a colourful top beneath and nude stilettos. Her hair pulled back into a ponytail gave a fun twist to the formal look.

Selena Gomez

In a similar bold red pantsuit, Selena looked more casual than formal with rolled-up sleeves of her blazer and nothing beneath it! Styled with classic black stilettos and her hair pulled back into a messy bun, Selena Gomez's look was easy and fun for the stage.

Gigi Hadid

The American supermodel also opted for the bold piece to make quite a statement on the red carpet. Her double-breasted red pantsuit bore large pockets on either side and slits on her flared trousers. Her choker necklace made quite a statement and she styled her hair into a simple braid with a few loose face-framing tendrils.

Dakota Johnson

The 50 Shades of Grey actress kept it simple and classic in a simple red pantsuit with nothing beneath her blazer. To glam up her look for the red carpet, Dakota Johnson added a statement diamond necklace and matching shoes to the look.



Kangana also hopped on to the bandwagon by sporting a red pantsuit and making quite a statement at the airport! She wore a simple white tee beneath and completed her look with black pumps and see-through sunnies.



Giving her own twist to the look, Malaika opted for a pattern red pantsuit that she accessorised with a belt and statement golden necklace. Bold red lips and her hair styled into subtle waves, completed her subtle yet sexy look.

Ahuja

Always up for experimenting with her looks, The Zoya Factor actress has sported red pantsuits multiple times. One that we loved, was this version with a cropped blazer that also acted as the blouse, that she paired with matching flared red pants and black shoes and a black handbag. Neutral lips and her hair parted in the side and styled in a poker-straight manner completed her look.



Also giving a twist to her boss-lady look, Deepika Padukone's red blazer bore an additional cape-style pattern. Styled with formal pants and a black lacy top beneath, it is safe to say Deepika's look left us inspired.

Who according to you rocked the red pantsuit best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the Manish Malhotra saree better?

Share your comment ×