Dakota Johnson is BEWITCHING in black: 5 Times the actress rocked the colour better than anybody else

Dakota Johnson style game has undeniably evolved throughout the years. While she has been attending red carpet events since childhood alongside her parents and step-father Antonio Banderas, she has become a pro at making the event her runway. Her ability to switch back and forth has made her the fashion icon that she is today. From acing street style to slaying in gowns, no one can match her calibre to look effortless in every look she dons.

As evident from her many red carpet appearances, The Fifty Shades of Grey actor clearly loves black. And she has every outfit in this colour. While Dakota likes to keep it simple sometimes, she does make jaw-dropping impressions that leave us wonderstruck. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the times she floored us in black.

Dakota recently turned heads at the premiere of her new movie, The Lost Daughter in New York City. She served us a sultry black look, thanks to Gucci. The actress wore a sheer corset top (that was subtly embroidered with the Gucci logo) paired with black leather pants. She paired her daring outfit with Gianvito Rossi heels that she topped off with Cartier jewels. A bronzy makeup with hair left in waves looked stunning on her.

During the photocall premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota opted for a black pantsuit that meant business. But what was interesting was the black bralette that she wore underneath a Gucci blazer and matching trousers. Her floor-length pants was paired with strappy stilettos and a golden necklace.

Dakota looked no less a princess in a black ball gown in this picture. The strapless couture Dior gown featured a structured corset bodice that opened into layers of tulle as the skirt. The actress tied up her hair in a messy bun and showed off her delicate diamond necklace. She also wore a statement ruby ring and looked ravishing. Her subtle makeup and bold lips complemented the dress.

At the amfAR Gala, Dakota amped up the plain black dress with her sleek style. Giving out Audrey Hepburn vibes, she wore a strapless satin midi dress from Dior that fit her like a glove. She went full-on retro with matching strappy heels and a small clutch by Roger Vivier. The dress clinched at the waist and opened up into an interesting frock. The Bulgari necklace elevated her not-so-boring look.

During the promotions of The Fifty Shades of Grey, she appeared in a black mini dress on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The simple, plain yet pretty Versace dress with gold button-downs in the front, thigh-slit and off-the-shoulder straps looked dashing on her. She paired with black platform heels proving she can rock even a simple look and yet look fabulous.

