Dakota Johnson has a penchant for dramatic feather dresses: 3 Times she did it right in Gucci ensembles

Feathers and fashion have always worked well together. They add a sense of drama to outfits and make for a glamorous addition to every look. Feather outfits have made for some of the most spectacular and stand-out looks on red carpets all these years and one diva who still can't seem to get enough of them is Dakota Johnson.

The 50 Shades Freed actress prefers to stick to her Gucci ensembles when it comes to red carpet dressing. Johnson, who is known for playing eccentric roles on screen, prefers to keep her style minimal most times. But when she hops onto the red carpet, it is a glam overdose!

Recently, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the 32-year-old star stood apart in a nude Gucci ensemble that was every bit opulent. Her outfit bore structured shoulders, a plunging neck and a flared skirt from waist down which featured shimmery sequins followed by feather detailing at the hem, giving it an ombre effect. Dakota's red carpet look also bore a floor-sweeping long train and exaggerated sleeves with feathers at her arms. Her makeup was all about complimenting her outfit with loads of bronzer, while her hair was pulled back into a half-up manner with her iconic bangs framing the diva's face well.

For the premiere of The Lost Daughter, the actress' most recent film that received critical acclaim, Dakota Johnson sported another neutral-hued dress by Gucci. This time around, she sported a column-style number that was cropped at her ankles and bore shimmery sequins scattered all over. Her outfit also bore shoulder pads that gave her a structured look and a feather hem on her sleeves. Dakota's hair was styled into easy waves and left loose while statement chandelier earrings completed this dazzling red carpet look.

The actress also attended Gucci's Love Parade clad in the luxury fashion house's outfit. This time around, Johnson put forth an edgy look to match the theme of the show. She sported a shimmery black feather mini dress which featured a plunging neckline with silver patches holding her outfit together. She styled this mini dress with sheer Gucci pantyhose and a pair of black stilettos.

Which of Dakota Johnson's dramatic feather outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

