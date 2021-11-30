Dakota Johnson looked STELLAR in Schiaparelli's bodycon gown with a gold neck chain at Gotham Awards 2021

The classier, the better. Is this something you always swore by? As you indulge in return-to-party life and another reason, the holiday season which will soon roll around, we're guessing the style-savvy in you is going super strong and paying attention to all of the chic outfits and accessories you stumble upon.

Are you looking for a reference that'll make styling easy? Trust us, this gown is the best yet to pull off in great style no matter the invite be it cocktail, wedding reception, or a date night, you'll make no blunder. Last night for The Gotham Independent Film Awards 2021, held in New York's Cipriani Wall Street, Dakota Johnson showed up ultra-fabulous alongside the writer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard who plays her co-star in the movie, The Lost Daughter.

The 32-year-old was styled by Kate Young and Seannguyen in a Schiaparelli black gown. This bodycon ensemble featured stripe-like embroidery that ran in vertical dots. It gave more definition to the outfit and it also came with a semi-triangle-like neckline which had an attached thick gold metal chain wrapped around her neck with a plumped up lip pendant. A very signature move of this Paris-based fashion house, accessories have been the key component of their designs since the days of Elsa Schiaparelli. Her groundbreaking and witty creations are still spoken about. Take Bella Hadid’s Cannes black ensemble from Schiaparelli's Fall 2021 collection for instance. What a drama the gold lung necklace brought along and made her look like the most gorgeous one to walk the red carpet.

Dakota’s OOTN was complemented with Gianvito Rossi’s handmade bijoux black ankle-strap heels that matched her gown, earrings, and finger ring from Ana Khouri that went along with her neck accessory and eye makeup. A black-winged eyeliner, glossy lips and skin, and gold glittery eyelids ramped up her overall glam along with her tresses that were cut into curtain bangs at the front.



