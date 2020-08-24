  1. Home
Dakota Johnson loves blending in with the red carpet: 8 Times the actress sported red gowns on red carpets

The 50 Shades of Grey actress turns to red for her red-carpet dressing when everything else fails. Take a look at her top red carpet moments in red.
Dakota Johnson is not new to red carpets. She has been attending them from the time she was a child! The daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith has been on screen ever since she was little and continues to please audiences with her performances even now. But it is not just her films that the audience is enthralled by, her fashion and style sense has also been appreciated by many. The actress' red carpet outfits are also much looked-forward-to and imitated by many. 
One thing we have observed is that the diva opts for red often, to match the red carpet. Take a look at her most note-worthy red outfits. 

A natural blonde, Dakota stunned at one of her first red carpets in a loose, one-shoulder red ruched dress that she styled with tan heels, and showed off her muddy brown glossy locks. 

Her next look when she still hadn't dyed her brunette yet, was this red halter-neck backless satin gown with a sweeping train. The red of her lips matched her ootd and silver chunky bracelets completed her look. 

For the 2015 Oscar awards, Dakota stunned and matched with the red carpet in a lovely red Saint Laurent one-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline. Face-framing bangs and her hair pulled up into a neat ponytail completed the diva's look. 

She sported a darker hue of red, in a maroon ruffle tiered Gucci dress at the Milan Fashion Week. Tan stilettos and red lips completed her look. 

Dakota Johnson also looked ravishing in a red high-low ruffle tiered dress by Michael Kors that she styled with a broad black belt and balloon sleeves. Red lips and her hair styled in a chic manner completed the actress' look. 

Johnson looked resplendent in a sultry red noodle-strap Dior number for the BAFTA awards. The v-neck dress bore ruffles from waist-down and a frill hem with a short train. 

Also channelling her inner boss-lady look, the 50 Shades actress donned a lovely red suit with a plunging neckline with nothing beneath! She accessorised the look with a stunning diamond choker and looked extremely different with her bangs pulled to one side. Peachy lips completed her look. 

In yet another Dior gown, this time, a strapless one, Dakota looked like a vision! At the Venice Film Festival, Johnson pulled her hair up into a chic bun with centre-parted bangs and chandelier drop-diamond earrings to complete her look. Kohl-lined eyes and blush pink lips ensured she looked ravishing. 

Which of her red outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know. 

