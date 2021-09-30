Dakota Johnson paired her lace corset with leather pants for the premiere of The Lost Daughter in NYC

Dakota Johnson is one actor who knows how to make heads turn with almost no effort. She attended the premiere of her latest film The Lost Daughter, which premiered in New York City. For this, The Fifty Shades of Grey actress picked out a risque outfit in a black lace corset and a pair of leather pants.

Her film premiered at the 59th New York Film Festival and she walked the red carpet with Jessie Buckley, Maggie Gyllenhall and Olivia Colman. The 31-year-old star picked out a lingerie-inspired lace strapless corset with a pale pink bodice beneath. This was neatly tucked into a pair of leather pants that didn't hug her lean frame and toned legs. A black belt secured her pants at her waist.

Making accessories the key factor of this look, a statement slinky solitaire necklace, statement silver ring and black pumps completed the diva's look. Her iconic bangs framed Johnson's oval face well and the rest of her long locks were styled into glossy waves. Blush cheeks, defined eyes and nude lips completed the starlet's look for the red carpet.

We love how the How to be Single star pulled off both the fabrics - leather and lace, with absolute ease, as it is not easy to sport this combination together without going wrong!

What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson's red carpet look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

