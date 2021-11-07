Dakota Johnson shows how to party like a hottie in two Gucci ensembles: Yay or Nay?

You've officially signed off Diwali parties and now is the time to look for ensembles that can get you ready for the year-end's much awaited Christmas and New Year celebrations. You might think it's too soon, to begin with, the outfit hunt, but you'll be left with minimal options the more you postpone. Dakota Johnson's style can get anybody to be the life of a party. It's easy to re-create and seems so very wearable. Say a multiple times.

Seen her be a Gucci girl lately? She's in full chic mode as always and Kate Young, the fashion stylist knows exactly when to accentuate this spirit of the 32-year-old actress and model. While many other renowned faces brought colours to Gucci's Love Parade show that was held last week, Dakota played it dramatically cool her way and that's the party vibe we adore. She was seen in a black mini dress from Gucci which had a life with feathers. It had sparkly embellishments attached to it at the center in triple rows which held the outfit together. The partially bare look was well accentuated with a complementing pair of Intarsia tights from the Italian fashion house itself which sat well with ankle-strap stilettos. Her wavy tresses were left open with curtain bangs framing her face all pretty and pink lipstick and mascara-laden voluminised eyelashes finished off her makeup.

Another Iconic look was built at the LACMA Art + Film Gala yesterday. The Fifty Shades of Grey starlet was seen going all Gucci in an embellished sheer crop top that bore a plunging neckline and had a belt-like fastening at the hem. While the glow was already on, Kate added the finishing touch of glamour with flared satin pink pants. Fingerings and studded earrings stepped in to add charm to her look just like the silver peep-toe heels. Her signature bangs, bright lipstick, eyes beautified with mascara, and kohl sealed her lookout without any mishaps.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

