Dakota Johnson switched from a pantsuit to glittery Gucci gown at Venice Film Festival and we're taking notes

Popularly known for her role in 50 Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson has quickly become one of the most sought-after actresses in the Hollywood industry. The actress known for her iconic bangs walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival red carpet for her film The Lost Daughter in not one but two striking looks.

For her first look, the actress who is rumoured to be dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin picked out a black pantsuit for a formal and sleek look. The fitted floor-length pants styled with a matching black blazer was complete with a matching black bralette beneath. Black strappy stilettos and a simple gold necklace completed her look.

The 31-year-old actress kept her glam to a bare minimum with a flawless base, rosy cheeks, defined, pink lips and bangs styled to perfection.

She then hit the red carpet looking glamorous as ever. Johnson picked out a sheer and shimmery Gucci gown for the premiere of her film. The dramatic number bore a sheer material and featured a plunging neckline, structured shoulder pads, a belt that cinched her waist and long, flowing tassels.

For her glam, this time around Dakota Johnson had her cheekbones contoured to perfection, defined eyes and statement brown lips. Her bangs were styled to perfection and her hair was styled into loose, glossy waves to add to her look.

What are your thoughts on Dakota Johnson's looks? Which one do you like better? Comment below and let us know.

