Dakota Johnson to Taylor Swift: ALL the celebrity approved ways to style your bangs 

Lockdown has made everybody take some drastic decisions when it comes to hair styling and cutting. If you've cut your hair into short bangs and need inspiration, we have you covered!

Bangs are a tricky hairstyle to opt for. They either frame your face so well that you can't get rid of them or they look terrible. There is no in-between.

But it's not just us who feel this way. Celebrities too share this opinion. While they seem elegant, Parisian even, there is a high chance they don't suit every face shape as they are the best cover for large foreheads. Every celebrity has experimented with getting bangs (real or fake) at least once in their lives.

Lucky for them, they have hair experts to help them salvage it with hair extensions and wigs if things go wrong. Alas, we don't have the same luxuries and have to manage it on our own.

Take a look at some of the most popular Hollywood ladies who are known for their bangs and have managed to keep up their hair well!

Zooey Deschanel

Google celebrity bangs and Zooey is one of the first names to pop up. The New Girl star is known for her thick, voluminous curls and her thick bangs that frame her oval face and large forehead well. Not to mention her lovely blue eyes that only compliments her look further. For bangs like Zooey, ensure the hair is cropped in the middle of your eyebrow and upper lash for the hair to sufficiently cover your forehead.

Dakota Johnson

After her film 50 Shades of Grey, Dakota's bangs became as famous as she did! She sported bangs often with blow-dried straight hair. For bangs like Dakota's crop your hair just a little above your eyebrows and then keep going longer in the sides.

Taylor Swift

The Look What You Made Me Do singer's hair transformation is truly phenomenal since today we can't imagine her without bangs! Known for her thick and luscious curls, Taylor shocked people when she straightened her hair and got a haircut. Since she is blessed with thick hair, she also has voluminous and thick bangs that give her a shaggy, nonchalant look. For bangs like Taylor's cut your hair just in the middle of your eyebrows and ensure it is level all-through your forehead.

Selena Gomez

Selena's bangs are so subtle, one would think they're almost non-existent. If you aren't sure about getting bangs but still want to experiment, Sel's bangs are perfect. Cut the hair at the centre of your forehead a little after your eyes end and then go longer from there. If you aren't happy with the look, sweep the bangs to the side like she often does, that ends up framing her face well and giving her a messy but chic look.

Which celebrity's look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

