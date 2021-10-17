Dakota Johnson's slips into a black dress after making a striking appearance in a shimmery Gucci number

Dakota Johnson has managed to captivate audiences both on and off-screen. The Fifty Shades of Grey star has an enchanting personality that resonates well with fans. Furthermore, she also has a spectacular sense of style and her bangs are constantly giving us beauty and makeup inspiration. The actress is currently promoting her film The Lost Daughter by making red carpet appearances and looking glamorous at press conferences.

The 32-year-old's most recent promotional looks are extremely relatable. For the red carpet premiere, Johnson picked out a sparkly nude colour bejewelled dress from Gucci. The dress that ended way above her ankles also featured shoulder pads that gave her outfit a structured look. The sleeves of the dress featured feathered hems and she accessorised the look with gold strappy heels and diamond-studded dangler earrings.

The How To Be Single star's makeup is also worth a mention. Neutral glam, glossy lips defined eyes and her bangs styled to perfection along with the rest of her hair styled into easy waves, framed her face well.

Post the red carpet, the actress picked out an elegant velvet black dress with a sweetheart neckline and ruffle cap sleeves. A pair of black pumps and flushed cheeks, nude lips and her hair pulled back into a chic bun completed the Our Friend star's look for the next event.

