David Beckham MOCKED by fans for fashion faux pas at wife Victoria Beckham's fashion show

The former footballer's fans were left unimpressed when they saw his latest pic that he posted from wife Victoria Beckham's show. 
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 06:52 pm
At all of Victoria Beckham's London Fashion Week shows, her entire family is present at the first row in support of her. With the pandemic in place, the ace designer's show looked a little different this year. Her family was this time the only people present at the launch of her 2021 collection that was launched digitally. 

The former Spice Girl singer took to her Instagram to commemorate the moment and acknowledge the family tradition. She posted a family portrait of herself and David Beckham with three of their four children - Romeo, Cruz and Harper in the picture, all coordinating outfits in black and white, except for Harper who sported a pretty purple dress and matching mask. Brooklyn Beckham was missing from the picture as he is currently in New York with his fiance Nicola : who even left a sweet comment on Victoria's picture that read, "Beautiful family! We miss you all so much!!"
While fans commented about how lovely the family looked, another thing caught their eye: David Beckham wearing socks with his athletic slides! 

Fans were left shocked and in disbelief at David Beckham's choice of styling. Many of them even commented in distaste about the ace footballer's faux pas. 

While some fans expressed their displeasure about David's look, other fans believed that only he can pull off a look that risque and still look good! 

What are your thoughts on David Beckham's choice of footwear and socks style? Do you think it is a fashion faux pas or believe he carried it well? Comment below. 

