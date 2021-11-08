Deepika, Katrina to Alia Bhatt: 7 Times celebs proved white anarkalis are a perfect pick for a day wedding

White outfits at weddings has been frowned upon for a while. Today, breaking the barriers are celebrities who have been sporting every kind of shade other than red to tie the knot in. So who says wedding guests can't wear white anymore?

Anarkalis have long been the go-to desi outfit to cover up and flatter one's figure. The elegant outfit looks regal on anybody who wears it. Pick a white anarkali and you don't have to look further for an outfit for a day wedding this season. Need some inspiration? We're here to help you out!

Deepika Padukone

Hand-in-hand with beau Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone looked ethereal in a white Anamika Khanna anarkali with a deep neck. She paired this over simple pajama pants. A sheer dupatta, glittery juttis and statement gold earrings completed her look.

Alia Bhatt

For the promotions of Kalank, Alia Bhatt gave us a peek into her massive desi wardrobe. An outfit we can't get over is her white anarkali with gold detailing on it. She styled this with kolhapuri wedges, a sheer embroidered dupatta, gold earrings and her hair pulled up into a sleek bun.

Katrina Kaif

Making a strong case for a fuss-free elegant look was Katrina Kaif in a pristine white Manish Malhotra number. Her floor-length embroidered anarkali was styled with a simple dupatta and matching juttis. A statement gold necklace and matching jhumka earrings complete with hair styled naturally completed her look.

Anushka Sharma

Taking notes from her Bollywood BFF, Anushka Sharma too slipped into a white floor-length anarkali. Her half-sleeve number was fuss-free and she styled it with a matching dupatta and white juttis. With her hair pulled back and emerald green earrings to add colour to her look, the Pari actress looked regal.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

For Diwali celebrations this year, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was all decked up in an ivory and gold anarkali set with a keyhole neckline by ace designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She styled her full-sleeve outfit with a massive embellished skirt beneath. Slick back hair, gold earrings and minimal glam completed her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

To celebrate Holi back in 2019, PeeCee stepped into a white AJSK anarkali with colourful neon colours and patterns on the yoke. Palazzo pants and a matching dupatta complete with yellow block heels completed the international actress' look.

Karisma Kapoor

If you want to make people stop and stare, Karisma's white anarkali with a high neck is just the right pick. Her white cut-out anarkali featured a nude bodice beneath and she styled it with a matching net dupatta. A pulled-back hairdo, statement jhumkas, a red lip and loads of mascara elevated her desi look.

Which diva's white anarkali look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

