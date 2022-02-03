Deepika Padukone is an absolute slayer in Alix Nyc's bodysuit & Levi's x Deepika Padukone denim: Yay or Nay?

With summer in its nascent days, there's no perfect time than now to give your closet a boost of refreshment. And without further ado, let's look at outfits that don't try too hard to be the ultimate game-changer. To revel in comfort, one needn't skimp on chicness and so we say with much assurance that nothing quite like a bodysuit and jeans to make your style look its very best. The below-given reference is proof that no matter what Deepika Padukone dons, she can do no wrong but can take it to a hotter height.

Has there ever been a time when this starlet stepped down from being on a cool style streak? It's almost every day that we hold our phones so tight waiting for a glimpse at her style that she always masters it down to a science. Her latest game has been for her upcoming movie, Gehraiyaan's promotions. Yesterday, the 36-year-old was styled by Shaleena Nathani in Alix Nyc's olive bodysuit painted in rouge. Made with jersey fabric, the body-hugging ensemble with a criss-cross halter neckline can be your next holiday outfit.

Here's what undoubtedly did the cut for us. The Rs. 10,256.85 number was teamed with Levi's x Deepika Padukone's high-rise deep blue denim that had a pleat detail. A customised detail can always take an outfit a long way and her wide-leg jeans did just that. It bore DP's full name at the brand's logo patch attached to the waist of her jeans at the back. It's up for grabs on the brand's website, just in case you're looking for slouchy jeans to make your style perfect.

Another day, another sleek hair game by the diva. Her side-parted, partially sleek hairstyle was neatly gelled and brushed. We're divided as to what looked more luscious, her hair or her skin that had a massive spread of highlighter, and girl, we see another great eyeliner. She let gold danglers grace her look fabulously and Gianvito Rossi's pointed-toe white pumps.

