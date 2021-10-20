Deepika Padukone accessorises her airport look with a Gucci Diana tote and socks with stilettos: Yay or Nay?

Undoubtedly one of the best-dressed actresses, Deepika Padukone never fails to make a statement with her looks. Coming from a modelling background, the diva has mastered the art of sporting every outfit, no matter how complicated, with absolute ease. She was spotted at the airport last night giving us an all-new chic airport look that we're crushing hard on!

At the airport, the Padmaavat actress who can't get enough of leather, sported a pair of brown leather high waist pants. She styled this with a black crop top and a white shirt tied up in a cropped manner. Making an unusual statement, DP who is mostly seen in comfortable tennis shoes picked out a pair of black stiletto pumps and wore them with see-through socks! A black Gucci Diana tote bag and matching face mask completed the 35-year-old star's airport look.

Keeping a low profile with her makeup, the actress only enhanced her doe eyes with a thick black winged-tip liner, her short hair tousled to perfection completed the diva's look.

We loved Deepika Padukone's off-duty airport look. Clearly, there's nothing the actress can't pull off. We're super pumped to see her alongside Ranveer Singh in 83 and then in the Hollywood film she's all set to produce!

What are your thoughts on DP's airport look from last night? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

