Deepika Padukone ACES the denim on denim trend with this chic Louis Vuitton look: Yay or Nay?

Here’s what we mean by certain goodbyes are hard. We’re talking about moving ahead of the denim world we live in almost every day. And, this season we’re only trying to snuggle up with something as warm as the scorching sun and here we are all crazy for denim. It’s been a strong piece for centuries and look at the many options available for us.

It’s all in the game you’d like to play. Whether fun, monotone, two-toned, or edgy, it shall stay chic enough to wow you just like Deepika Padukone approves of its reliability and versatility over and over again. She was back in the airport today and let’s do the obvious drill of calling her the boss of the aerodrome style who got the runway on fire. You’ll rarely see her give in to a faux pas look and this OOTD is the light our closet with just leather outfits so far needs it.

Stylist Shaleena Nathani truly knows best and this denim-on-denim look was the epitome of top-notch style. She chose a casual route for Deepika’s travel look which featured Louis Vuitton’s oversized blue denim quilted jacket that had a collar, broad welt side pockets, and regular patch pockets & a curved hem. This was teamed up with mom jeans that looked truly perfect on the Bajirao Mastani actress. DP rolled the jeans up to give us a striking glimpse of her white socks, winter-ready look? We say, check.

Sneakers had no chance here. Although, she’s often seen in enviable ones. This time sling-back black pointed-toe heels stepped in and so did a mask to help the Om Shanti Om actress round off her look. Her shoulder-length tresses were free from a hair tie and sat parted in the center. We could see her eyebrows were groomed and filled in with black kohl.

Is this a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

