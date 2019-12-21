Deepika Padukone aces the neutral tone look as she keeps it cosy at the airport; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone makes comfort look stylish as she struts out of the airport in a neutral-toned ensemble. Check it out

Undoubtedly, has been one of the most stunning actresses of the generation and there’s no denying that! She has definitely proved her worth when it comes down to her acting abilities and movie like Bajirao Mastaani, Padmaavat, Piku and Ram-Leela are enough proof of that! While she has clearly been aceing at her work front, the actress has made sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to everything else and fashion is clearly on top of her list. From red carpet events to movie promotions, she has always made a statement.

Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the Padmaavat actress strutted out of the airport in a cosy yet stylish attire. Comfort has never looked more stylish as DP made a statement in a cosy neutral-toned attire. She opted for tan hued, loose-fit pants that cropped at her ankles. Ms Padukone then styled it with a turtle-neck sweater in a lighter hue.adding to it, she gave the look a trendy touch by styling it with a pair of chunky Nike sneakers.

Moving on, she let her monochrome outfit do all the talking as she pulled her hair back in a low sleek bun and covered her face with a pair of tiny sunglasses. Lastly, gold hoops accessorised her look.

We are absolute fans of her cosy airport look. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her winter airport style? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :PINKVILLA

