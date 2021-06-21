Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Celebs who stole the show in OTT gowns

Throwing it back to when OTT gowns were a thing and red carpet events made us crush over celebs. Check it out

Over the span of the last two years, we’ve seen a range of cancelled shows and red carpet events and the FOMO is real. While we were all staying safe and fighting the pandemic, the fashion industry took a hit for real. So to throw it back to when celebs were making fashion their primary focus and when red carpet gowns were a thing, we have a list of our favourite OTT gowns that stole the show.

When we talk about OTT gowns and Deepika Padukone, we cannot forget this gorgeous customised number by Gaurav Gupta. The actress picked out this embellished number that brushed the floors while a gorgeous head gear turned into a cape. Adorned with matching feathers, the look was a winner in its own!

When we talk about OTT, we have this gorgeous embellished Ralph and Russo number that Alia Bhatt picked out a few years ago. Considering the corset top and the silver embellishments all over, the outfit is quite away from Alia’s chic girly style. She balanced out the look well with a top knot and neutral makeup making the outfit a solid winner!

Aishwarya Rai

OTT is not always going all out with jewellery, makeup and making everything too much. Sometimes it’s about just adding volume like Aishwarya Rai did and balancing the rest of the elements like a pro. This gorgeous princess gown still stands to be one of the most gorgeous numbers we’ve seen.

Next on the list, we have Anushka Sharma who stole the show with her gold number that bore statement sleeves. With an asymmetrical hemline and plunging neckline the look is definitely OTT but Anushka did manage to harmonise the rest of the elements well.

Ananya Panday

Talking about OTT, we have this voluminous yellow tulle that Ananya Panday wore to an award show. She balanced out the tulle and colour with a skimpy yellow crop top that added extra oomph to the look.

Whose gown do you like the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

