Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor: 3 BEST beauty looks from Cannes so far

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet sees some of the most iconic beauty looks and here are our top favourites. Check it out

The Cannes Film Festival that is held every year in the month of May has been canned the past year and while it’s a huge platform for films, it’s quite a treat for all the fashion enthusiasts. Over the years, the Cannes red carpet has seen a bunch of iconic fashion moments and while Indian celebrities have taken things a notch higher with their fashionable outfits, the actresses have made sure to steal the show with their beauty look and here our top favourites:

The actress has been the Queen of Cannes for over a few years now and this gold gown and red lip combo still manages to be an iconic one. The actress literally stole the show and had the spotlight on her as she picked out a classic winged eyeliner and a bold red lip for her red carpet appearance. This look is still unmatched and manages to be on top of our list.

While her iconic pink Ashi studio number found a place in the most iconic looks of the decade, the makeup look comes a close second to this gorgeous glowing look. The neutral makeup look the actress wore with her Zuhair Murad cape gown stands to be our favourite. It’s show-stopping without going OTT and it’s one of the few times, Deepika kept things elegant instead of dramatic and still managed to steal the show.

Ahuja

One of the easiest yet iconic looks from the Cannes festival is this classic winged eyeliner paired with loads of kohl on the waterline. The flawless base elevated with strategic placement of blush frames her face right and makes it a perfect beauty look for the pristine white pantsuit.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Celebs who stole the show in OTT gowns

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×