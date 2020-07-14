Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai: When the leading ladies of Bollywood dressed the SAME Sabyasachi sarees

The leading ladies of Bollywood seem to love their signature Sabyasachi ensembles and are often seen pulling it off in the same style!

Let us take you back years ago where we weren’t locked inside our homes and the big fat Indian wedding was a thing. We love a good wedding ensemble and are always looking for inspiration for the same. This took us back to this iconic year when the leading ladies of Bollywood were obsessed with their Sabyasachi creations so much that they even styled it in his signature style. We have three celebs who gave the look their stamp of approval and styled it in the SAME way.

The Padmavaat actress leaves no chance to flaunt her Sabya ensembles and proved to be an ultimate Sabya muse. Being his muse, she is often seen rocking quite a lot of custom-made numbers but this signature look still creates a statement. With a silk saree draped in a classic manner with layers of statement jewellery, red bindi and sleek hair, she pulls off the look like it’s a piece of cake.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, Anushka Sharma is a Sabya bride and as we all know, she nearly broke the internet with her blush pink bridal trousseau. While that is another topic for discussion, the actress did manage to make a rather traditional statement at one of the reception parties. She did full justice to her red silk weave by styling it with heritage jewellery, smudged kohl smokey eyes, red bindi and sindoor. She topped off the look with a gajra that decorated her low sleek bun.

The former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore the same Sabyasachi saree as Deepika Padukone as she attended a wedding in the city. Just the like Anushka and Deepika, Rai made quite the statement as she styled her saree with a sleek low bun, layers of necklaces, a red bindi and a matching bold lip.

Looking back at these looks, we think a lot could have been done with the styling. Each actress has a different sense of style and honestly, their personal touches to the look would have been appreciated.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ When Aishwarya Rai wore a black outfit with silver jewellery, traditional anklets and red sandals at the beach

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×