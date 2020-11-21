Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 3 times celebs mismatched blouses & gave us major fashion hacks

Celebs are often stepping out of their style boundaries and trying on new fashion hacks. Check it out

When it comes to Bollywood celebrities, they are often making the most of stunning ensembles and gorgeous outfits. However, sometimes they do step out of their comfort zones and try and mismatch their outfits for a fun and quirky touch to the look. This is a great back that even you can follow when it comes to looking glam. Blouses are an easy garment to mix and match with. You can literally choose any saree from your mom's closet to amp up your look.

Here are three times even celebs mismatched their outfits!

surely loves her sarees. She's often showing up in some of the most stunning drapes but this particular silk wonder surely has our heart. Unlike the usual matching blouses, she paired her green nine-yard with a black floral wonder that managed to add extra oomph to the look. With more elements like jewellery and a glamorous makeup look to go with, she surely created a statement!

Moving on, we have who added a modern touch to her lehenga by skipping out on the matching gold blouse and instead chose for a full-sleeved black number that created wonders. This look can be used as a great inspiration to reuse your old lehengas.

Lastly, we have a rather old look by that has our heart. She chose a chikankari lehenga skirt and instead of pairing it up with a blouse, she stole the show with a white cropped jacket that not only added oomph to the look but elevated the whole outfit and took it a notch higher.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

