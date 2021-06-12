  1. Home
Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 4 Times celebs showed us how to rock biker shorts in style

Biker shorts have not been loved by many but celebs have given it their thumbs up. Check it out
2954 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 4 Times celebs showed us how to rock biker shorts in style Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 4 Times celebs showed us how to rock biker shorts in style
Biker shorts have been that one piece of clothing that a few people love and a few of them absolutely despise. While people have a love-hate relationship with this trend, there are celebs who are still managing to rock it in style. Now that the seasons have changed, there are celebs who are ditching those pants for a casual yet comfy twist and biker shorts solves this issue. So if you’re also looking for a way to find something shorter to style your monsoon boots with, biker shorts can do it’s trick. 

Alia Bhatt

Just yesterday, we spotted Alia Bhatt in her biker shorts. The actress styled it with a bright pink sweatshirt making it a perfect outfit for the cosy weather. A Dior tote bag and a pair of sneakers completed her look and it’s a great cosy vibe even you can recreate. 

Deepika Padukone

Opting for something fancier, Deepika chose to style her biker shorts with an oversized shirt. Not just that, she then cinched her waist with a black belt bag while gold jewellery accessorised her look. This is a great way to amp up your simple black shorts! 

Tara Sutaria

Tara walked down the casual route and chose to style her shorts with an oversized tee. While the outfit was a casual one, she added trendy elements to amp it up. A chain necklace, chunky sneakers and a mini bag then completed her look. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Arriving back in the bay in style, Priyanka Chopra kept things comfy by styling her grey biker shorts with a short satin top. The printed top and biker shorts number was definitely a refreshing choice and PeeCee then added a sporty touch by styling her look with a pair of sneakers. 

5 Times Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like candy floss in pink outfits

