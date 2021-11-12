Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 Celebs who showed us how to play it pretty in platform heels

Too much of a focus on your outfits may have left you with too little time to snag some chic and cool heels. Your regular flats are great when you have to run to more places than one from the office to lunch and home. But, can you think of relaxed parties, brunches, or dinners without your heels on? Not the ones that could break off your sole in minutes and leave you barefooted for hours. Here's when platform heels can come to your rescue.

Who doesn’t want to have some fun with chunky heels? Give your footwear some attention as well and here’s how to tuck your heart to some stylish pair of platform heels owned by your Bollywood ladies. They’re absolutely on a fashion-high and here’s how to slide along the admirable bandwagon. Do you think yellow is a summer colour? Bring back the long-lost love into your closet this season. Take a cue from Alia Bhatt on how to team a Michael Kors knee-length white dress with Melissa’s yellow peep-toe heels with straps.

Can you think of a time when the vintage print also referred to as polka dot hasn’t been universally loved? Sara Ali Khan showed us how to be a hottie in a strapless mini dress that bore a ruffled hemline and guess what finished off her ready-to-party look? The ever timeless black heels. We mean peep-toe platform heels.

The ever-adorable Ananya Panday keeps her style game as playful and charming as it can get. Dressed in a white hooded sweatshirt dress that bore Rubik's cube etched on it, she complemented her look with glossy pink platform heels. Keep it simply subtle, simply cute.

Planning on hitting more parties than one? Your regal look can be effortlessly wrapped up with the right platform heels. Here’s how Deepika Padukone left the crowd awestruck at Cannes 2017. She dolled up in a Brandon Maxwell deep green one-shoulder gown which featured a front slit. While her eye makeup and jewellery oozed glam on a top-notch level, her ankle-strap velvet platform heels played a magical role too.

How to be a bombshell 101? Alaya F has been giving style lessons since forever but if you’ve been late to her class, here’s the starting point to all things fabulous. Spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, she opted for a white cropped shirt which she wore with a green high-waisted mini skirt. A shoulder bag, hoop earrings, and peep-toe platform heels gave it all an on-point look.

Who according to you aced the look? Let us know in the comments below.

