Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 EASY ways to reuse your denims in this awful summer heat

You don't have to ditch your jeans when the summer season arrives. Take cues from your favourite Bollywood divas to rock it like a pro!

Stepping out in your favourite pair of jeans can be a difficult thing to do during the summer days. While you cannot entire get rid of the wardrobe staple, there are ways to make it your own even in the rising summer heat. You know, there’s nothing that a good summer shirt can’t fix. So, all you need to do is brush up on those styling skills an make the most of the colourful tees available in your closet and while you’re at it, here are a few celeb-approved ways to rock your jeans like a pro this season.

You cannot deny the love that Deepika has for all kinds of denim silhouettes. So, you can count on her to even rock denims in the summer heat. Now, instead of going down the skinny silhouette route, she went all out with a pair of flared jeans. It’s a great way to add a summer twist to the look and talking about summer twist a bright and colourful bodysuit can just do the deed right! It’s a great way to add colour and it will easily make your ensemble summer-ready.

Shraddha’s recent airport look was quite the treat and definitely a perfect pick for summer. A colourful crop top layered with a crisp cotton shirt is an easy, casual yet chic way to style your baggy mom jeans. Shraddha went down the sporty route and opted for a pair of white kicks to complete her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

You know what? Sometimes all you need to do is grab your boyfriend’s oversized t-shirt and head out like you don’t give a damn about the world. But, you don’t have to make it look all that bad. Layer your necklaces and let your summer waves have a gala time. It’s a classic look and if you’re looking for a way to add colour, you can always choose for a brighter pair of footwear or t-shirt.

Or, if you’re feeling particularly dressy, a floral corset is a great choice. It will literally make your crush’s mouth drop and who wouldn’t want that?

Ananya Panday

Over the last few months, we’ve seen how much Ananya Panday loves her jeans which is why, her acid-washed, tie-dye pair is clearly a perfect pick. I mean, she wore it to the beach, so you can definitely pull it off at your next outing with friends, right? A cropped tee and a summer tan can easily help add that seasonal vibe to the look.

We’ll like to close this list with a flared denim look. Alia Bhatt made quite a case for the classic white shirt and jeans combo as she picked out the same for her airport look. She styled it with a pair of black boots while keeping her cropped shirt open for a more casual vibe. You can definitely ditch the boots (duh, summer!) and pick out a pair of colourful sneakers for a more fun look.

Whose jean-look would you like to recreate? Comment below and let us know.

