Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 Types of celeb approved jumpsuits every fashionista must have

Whether it's a playsuit for a party or a boiler suit for everyday wear, a jumpsuit is a must-have outfit. Jumpsuits are everywhere and are the epitome of a modern woman’s wardrobe. They have ushered in an age in which women no longer have to spend hours agonising over matching separates. Here are 5 types of jumpsuits every woman must have.

Blazer Jumpsuit

The ever so graceful Anushka Sharma was seen posing in a plaid jumpsuit with a formal twist. The white and blue checkered jumpsuit by Gucci was topped off with a matching blazer. She wore a crisp white shirt and black tie underneath. The trousers were nipped at the bottom featuring a harem cut. Anushka opted for a minimalistic path by simply wearing an ear-shaped gold ear cuff. She completed the tailored look with black Christain Louboutin boots.

Boiler Jumpsuit

Since the lockdown has ended, it is time to get rid of your pajamas and slip into something equally comfortable but also extremely stylish and classy. Deepika Padukone’s beige jumpsuit from Zara makes the perfect everyday wear. The jumpsuit featured half-sleeves and a collared neck that gave it a formal look. She completed the look with a gold neckpiece, chunky rings and pointed-toe heels.

Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Alia Bhatt took the minimal approach and chose to wear a teal jumpsuit from Floret.Al. The jacquard jumpsuit featured cuffed sleeves, button placket and a plunging neckline. The custom made flared jumpsuit perfectly fit the actress. Alia let her retro style outfit do all the talking as she skipped the accessories and simply teamed the attire with a pair of sandals.

Denim Jumpsuit

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani brought in a little bit of retroness with this denim jumpsuit from Essé. The alluring jumpsuit featured a flared bottom and a front cut out that added an eye-catching magnetism to the overall look. The front cut also managed to break the monotony of the jumpsuit. However, the highlight of the outfit was the long detailed belt which brought out the moderness of the outfit. The Kabir Singh actress accessorised the look with chunky gold hoops and a high ponytail that further amplified the look.

Playsuit

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely joyful as she stepped out in a chambray off-shoulder playsuit. The playsuit featured soft ruffles along its open neckline and a built-in belted waist. To spruce up the playful outfit, the actress added a quirky square handbag to the mix. The sequin woke on her handbag created an image of a cheesy hamburger and fries! The Atrangi Re actress sealed the look with diamond studs and shiny flats.

Which type of jumpsuit is a must-have according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

