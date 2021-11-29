Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 7 Celebs who showed us how to style velvet this wedding season

The wedding season is here and so is winter! To look stylish and stay warm during weddings, it is important to choose the right fabric. Velvet is the best fabric to choose for weddings. It is warm, it adds texture, and it captures the look and feel of the season! Here we have a few celebs showing us just how to wear velvet this wedding season.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor went with a midnight blue velvet kurta set by Anita Dongre that made a striking choice. The deep palette of her kurta also was decked in intricate gota patti work along its bodice and sleeves to pop, creating a satisfying contrast. To balance the look out, the star paired her velvet separates with a lightweight dupatta in the same palette. She completed the look with chandbali-style earrings and a blue bindi.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika was seen in a stunning ochre yellow coloured velvet salwar kurta by Sabyasachi. Deepika can be seen posing in the elegant and simple number by the designer with minimal embroidered laces adorning the borders of her dupatta, sleeves and bottom of her salwar. She accessorised her look with gold and orange jhumkas and several bangles and kadas in her hands and golden coloured pumps.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked like an absolute queen as she posed in maroon-coloured, rich velvet saree from the brand, Torani. The floral saree featured a velvet drape that descended into a net fabric. What further elevated the look was the velvet full sleeved blouse that added royalty to the attire. Shilpa sealed the look with a gold necklace from Amrapali jewels.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stepped out in a Sabyasachi ensemble that comprised a deep red silk mashru kurta paired with a velvet gharara, and a hand-embroidered organza dupatta featuring a gold border. While the velvet gharara added an old school touch to her ensemble, the strappy kurta gave it a sultry spin. The Brahmastra actress completed the look with heavy gold earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Spotted in a Manish Malhotra number, Janhvi looked drop dead gorgeous. The green bandhani saree embellished with ornate borders was a perfect example of traditional with a tinge of contemporary. The saree was paired with a sleeveless bottle green plain velvet blouse that flawlessly complemented the look of the saree.

The actress further decked the look with an antique choker and a chunky gold kada.

Malaika Arora

Dressed in a wine red ethnic ensemble by Rohit Bal, Malaika teamed her flared skirt with a structured jacket. Crafted out of silk velvet, her attire reminded us of the traditional past of the country. It backed the maximalist phase and was a strict departure from the trending minimalist outfits. The attire came alive with intricate hand-embroidered motifs, which adorned her skirt and were meticulously stitched on her jacket. Malaika completed the look with a statement maangtikka.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor was seen posing in an emerald green kurta set. Called the Zaida Set, the sleeveless Anita Dongre kurta showcased a high neck, and came embellished with traditional gota patti, dori, pearl, zardosi, cut dana and sequins work. The kurta was paired with matching sharara bottoms and a net dupatta. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress skipped on jewellery, allowing the work on her ensemble to take centre stage.

Which actress looked the best in a velvet ethnic ensemble? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 6 Times Deepika Padukone broke stereotypes in gender neutral clothing