Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 7 Times celebs proved green camouflage print is the coolest to ever exist

It's true that trends come and leave without notice but a few stay back and make it big. That's the camouflage print for you which will soon be served to you in a pic-shell. This print officially kickstarted with the military green and here we are with the top-notch upgrades received in shades of grey, blue, and so on.

It's always good to appreciate the roots and hence we bring to you how relevant the green camo print can be in 2021 with a few lessons given by your Bollywood stars in the past times. From pants to dresses and jackets, you are in store for some very cool inspiration. Why keep it basic when you can straight go for a bombshell look? Malaika Arora knows how to give a striking spin to any print and here’s the satin midi dress that has us impressed impeccably. This flowy and strappy outfit was sealed off with pointed-toe brown pumps and a green sling bag.

For the jacket girl who can no longer let denim play the warm hero for the season, let the camo-printed denim jacket complement your favourite white tee and blue denim shorts with frayed hems. Get your sneakers, nab a Christian Dior tote bag, put on a mask, and wear them hoop earrings, you’re all set to catch the flight looking so chic like Alia Bhatt did with Ranbir Kapoor.

Whether the weather cools down or not, nothing will ever be as comfortable as a white shirt that can speak more than just business. Say lunch, brunch, date, and everything you can think of. Trust Kareena Kapoor to roll out the best look all day. Bebo headed to lunch dressed in an oversized white shirt which she clubbed with boot-cut printed pants. Everything looked on-fleek with pointed-toe pumps and black sunnies.

Where’s your snazzy girl mode? Hit it up with a jacket just like Deepika Padukone. Style it like the Padmaavat actress who wore this comfortable cropped jacket by pulling up the sleeves and partnering it with distressed denim pants and a top. It demands some wow accessories like circular sunglasses, black sneakers, and a tote bag.

Who needs dramatic dresses? We love the deep-back cut-out detail that lays on Sara Ali Khan’s mini dress. She wore the short-sleeved number over a black bra and rounded off her casual yet blend of cute and hot look with a crossbody bag and black sunnies.

Here’s what we’re eyeing to look sporty chic. Ananya Panday has a great package of crop tops and this look was no bummer. She gave us the next-door-girl vibe with high-waisted joggers that was combined with a matching black crop top. Look at the cropped camo jacket with a frayed hem adding its complementing potential same as the printed tote, colourful shoes, and a printed mask.

There are certain outfits you’d love to wear everywhere and we guess this would be it. Go causal with a mini dress that featured half sleeves. Tie the collared number like Kriti Sanon did with sneakers and gold accessories.

Whose style do you adore? Let us know in the comments below.

