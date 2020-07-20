  1. Home
Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 8 times plaid outfits were the only thing on Bollywood beauties’ mind

From plaid being one of the trendiest prints to it finding it's place into celebrity closets, here are 8 different ways you can rock'em in style. Check it out
2100 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 8 times plaid outfits were the only thing on Bollywood beauties' mind
When it comes to the leading ladies of Bollywood there are always making a fashion-forward statement no matter what the occasion. Forever yours now we have seen trying out new trends and stepping out in some of the most stylish outfits. While this is the case there have been Times when the B-Town beauties have made similar style statements by picking out the best trends from the lot. We are here to discuss one such trend today aka plaid that not only made its way into celebrity closets but also became one of their favourites. 

When it comes to plaid, we'll like to talk about Deepika Padukone who literally went all out. She channelled major school girl vibes in this checkered trench paired with a striped shirt and plaid skirt. Truly iconic!

Talking about plaid, we have Alia Bhatt next on our list who kept her personal style alive in this laid-back shirt dress with gold details along the hem. Voluminous waves and flawless glam made for a stunning look. 

Next on our list is Shraddha Kapoor who made quite a lot of heads turn in this green pantsuit. The plaid number was styled with a simple black bralette underneath and straight hair that was tucked behind her ears. 

When it comes to plaid pantsuits, even Deepika Padukone has given it her stamp of approval!

Ananya Panday is another great advocate of plaid and is often seen making the most of it in her own millennial way!

Even Kangana Ranaut loves her plaid pantsuit and this checkered number serves as enough proof!

Even the Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan played along with the trend and grabbed a lot of eyeballs with her eccentric style! 

Lastly, we have Janhvi Kapoor who stole the show in a plaid skirt suit giving the world enough inspiration to rock this trend in style! 

Who do you think wore it the best? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :instagram

