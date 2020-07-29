  • facebook
Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Offbeat denim on denim looks that STOLE the show

Leave your usual denim on denim attire behind and look at these offbeat numbers to serve you enough inspiration!
20188 reads Mumbai
Denim is that one classic piece of clothing we swear by and honestly, there's no denying that! Over the years, we have various lists of our favourite denim looks and we are always surprised by how the leading ladies of Bollywood always manage to bring something new to the table. Even when it comes to denim, we have a variety of different looks to get inspired from and here are our top favourites:

Deepika Padukone

First up, we have Deepika Padukone who made quite the statement in a white on white, all denim ensemble. The quirky take on the classic denim surely took our breath away. This isn't the first time Deepika rocked white Jean jacket, she has also proven her love for the same multiple times using different silhouettes and styles. 

Ananya Panday

You know you can count on Ananya Panday to bring her millennial twist to the table. This denim on denim co-ord set surely put things in the right perspective and we are in awe! 

Alia Bhatt

We know Alia loves her Jean jackets and this two-toned wonder paired with a flared denim solves all our doubts! 

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon manages to look her best even with a mask on her face. She was recently seen at a hair salon wearing pink denim shorts paired with a matching Jean jacket. I mean, that's a way to make a statement! 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

PeeCee is definitely the queen of street style and this denim skirt and wrap top combo is surely a winner! 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

You know Bebo is a queen at rocking some of the lost offbeat ensembles in style. This flared pant and vest duo is surely a risky choice that paid off! 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

ARB made quite the statement at Cannes as she took denim on denim ensembles to a whole new level with this cape jacket and flared pants combo. With a red lip complimenting the embellishments on the jacket, this look made quite a lot of heads turn.

Who do you think looks the best in offbeat denim ensembles? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 8 Times Deepika Padukone proved she is the QUEEN of monotone dressing 

Credits :instagram, getty images

