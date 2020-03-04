Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: All the celeb approved ways of giving a quirky spin to a simple white shirt

The classic white shirt can get quiet monotonous but not when we have our beloved Bollywood and Hollywood divas around us! Want to know why? Browse through.

Whilst curating a summer repertoire it is indeed imperative to get the basics right along with the hottest trends of the season. As you stock up your closet with the most breezy and colourful silhouettes, don’t forget to make space for the classic white shirt this season. The timeless piece works effortlessly for casual brunches as well as office meetings. And we haven’t forgotten those earful advices we have received over the years from our mothers and grandmothers on the importance of wearing white during summers.

Though most of us already own our fair share of button down white shirts, this season celebs pulled off updated versions of the classic white silhouette. From long back panels, puffy sleeves to surface embellishments, we have been served with multiple inspirations this season. Celebrities are making a strong case this summer by pairing their white numbers with eccentric options. From ’s Sabyasachi skirt to ’s blush pink corset, here’s breaking down all the offbeats ways in which our beloved celebrities styled their crisp, white shirts.

Alia Bhatt

For a set of interviews, Alia Bhatt opted for a pair of blush pink pants and a prim white shirt by Paule Ka. The Raazi star kept her shirt undone and rolled up her sleeves. She layered her shirt with a pink ruffled corset by Zara. Instead of opting for a pair of tight-fitted pants, you can also emulate this look by pairing your corset and shirt with a bodycon skirt.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has long been a patron of white shirts, especially her white Jacquemus shirt. On numerous occasions, the star has styled her crisp shirt in envious ways. First up, she paired her favourite blue slouchy Zara denim with an undone Jacquemus shirt. She layered her outfit with a sheer black corset by Dolce and Gabbana and topped off her look. For a concert in the city, she teamed up the same shirt with a pair of black cycling shorts. The Chhapaak star finally completed her look with a fanny pack across her waist and black sneakers.

Bella Hadid

The 23-year-old American model drifted away from the traditional norms and sported her button down shirt as a light jacket. The diva slipped on a pair of white sweatpants and paired it with a pristine white bralette. Baring her midriff, she layered her outfit with a simple white shirt. Slipping on a pair of white sneakers and round rimmed shades, she topped off her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The diva who is a trailblazer in the truest sense wasn’t going to shy away from rocking the classic silhouette. The Good Newzz star wore her shirt like an off shoulder top and pulled the hemline together in a knot. She paired her shirt with a high-waisted ankle length skirt which featured delicate ruffle detailings. She casually pulled back her hair in a messy ponytail and opted for pearl drop earrings.

For promoting her movie last year, Anushka Sharma gave the classic ‘white-shirt-blue-denim’ combination a new twist. The diva paired her ripped white denim with a white shirt featuring an extra long back panel. She half tucked her shirt and topped off her look with nude heels. For her glam look, she opted for perfectly done smokey eyes and a messy hairdo.

For her birthday celebrations, the fashionista teamed her shimmery pleated long skirt with the classic white silhouette. She let her white shirt open by just pulling the hemline together in a knot. Sonam topped off her look with a pair of embellished flat shoes. For her glam look, she opted for a bold red lip hue. The star also accessorised her look with a golden choker.

Which diva according to you style the classic white shirt the best? Comment below and let us know.

