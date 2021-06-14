Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celeb approved Indian accessories every girl must have in her wardrobe

Looking for a way to take your desi wardrobe a notch higher? These accessories will do the job for you!

Whether you are attending your BFF’s wedding or going to your relative’s house for a Diwali puja, dressing up in your best of desi outfits is always a treat. While outfits have a charm of their own, they can only be taken a notch higher with accessories. Right from chunky silver jewellery to statement choker necklaces, here is a list of celeb-approved Indian accessories that will make the ‘getting ready’ process much easier and ensure all eyes are on you.

Choker necklaces

One of the celeb’s favourite Indian accessories, the choker necklace is a versatile one and can work wonders with anything from a lehenga to a saree. When there’s a lot going on with the outfit, a choker can bind it all together and it’s definitely a perfect pick!

Statement earrings

& swear by her love for statement earrings and no matter what you put on, a pair of earrings are definitely going to amp up your look. It’s also a great addition to your wardrobe and works best when you wish to go a little simple with the wardrobe and add a dash of statement with the earrings.

Silver jhumkas

When you talk about Indian accessories, a pair of silver jhumkas is a must-have. Right from a simple white kurta to an OTT desi look, a pair of silver metal earrings can be the show-stealer when paired with anything.

Diamond necklaces

Sometimes you need to bring elegance to the game and nothing speaks of elegance like diamonds. Owning a diamond necklace can be easy and fuss-free and it just does not go with the right kind of lehenga but will also work well with a pantsuit if needed!

Maang Tika

Last but not the least, we have a maang tika on the list. Maang tika is a great way to amplify your OTT look. It works as a great substitute for your earrings and necklace making it Bollywood’s recent favourite accessory.

Credits :instagram

